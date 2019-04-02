Titles joy as Malton School students prove they Rock!

Students at Malton School claimed first place in this year’s Rock Challenge which was held at The Barbican, York.

The talented team also claimed other titles at the event including Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Stage Crew, Shepherd Group Award for Performers’ Choice, Rock Challenge Award for Positive Inclusion, and Rock Challenge Award for Student Leadership.

The school’s performance marked 100 years since the end of World War One and thanked a generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

A spokesman: “We remembered all of the lives affected by war and educate about the need for global peace.”