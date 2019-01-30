Toilet block in Whitby to be converted into new bar and restaurant

A new restaurant and bar could be set to replace a closed toilet block just yards from the sea in Whitby.

Applicant Patrick Cuddy is looking to spend a penny or two to convert the former public toilets into a new destination in the popular seaside town.

Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee is set to meet on Thursday February 7 and the plans have been recommended for approval.

The Khyber Pass toilets, at the junction with Pier Road, were closed by Scarborough Council in 2017 after a new toilet block was constructed nearby.

The brick toilet block will be demolished to make way for the new building under Mr Cuddy’s plans.

The report, which will go before Scarborough Council’s planning committee, states: “The restaurant and bar is intended to open daily, Monday to Saturday 10am until midnight and Sunday/Bank Holidays 10am until 11pm.

“Initially, the premises would operate with five employees and a dedicated manager/deputy manager on site at all times.”

Whitby Town Council has recommended approval and the town’s Civic Society has also backed the scheme but retains some concerns about the look of the roof of the building.

The society stated: “We recognise that this is a positive use of the space, and in many ways the design is attractive. Having a strong building on the corner site will contribute to the qualities of an area that has in some ways degenerated in recent years.”

In giving his recommendation for approval, the council’s planning manager, David Walker, notes: “It is expected that the new restaurant/bar would provide additional employment in the town and will contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy of the Pier Road area. The development is therefore considered acceptable in principle.”