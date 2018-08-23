Tolliday hungry for more after Cadwell run

Cayton’s Ben Tolliday can’t wait to get back on the track after sampling British Superbikes Supersport action at Cadwell Park at the weekend.

After landing a wildcard for the event, the 21-year-old, who has only been racing for four years, qualified for the main races and managed 25th and 26th-place finishes.

He said: “It was a good weekend and I’m now looking forward to riding at the next round at Oulton Park on September 14, 15 and 16.

“It is always difficult because the other riders have 10 brake horsepower more, but we still made it work.

“I’m feeling a lot more confident about things now because I know I can qualify and to ride in front of 30,000 people on Sunday was an amazing experience.

“I’d like to thank my sponsors Jepson Building Contractors, Mayhem Motorcycle Training, Brown’s Caravan Park, Hammerton Motors and Dyno Centre Scarborough for all their support.”

Tolliday and his bike will be paying a visit to Brown’s Caravan Park on Saturday from 10am to take part in a charity day to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.