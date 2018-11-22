Tom Ratcliffe's pleased with Scarborough RUFC's table-topping form

Scarborough RUFC’s Tom Ratcliffe has expressed his delight at seeing the club go top of the North One East standings following a hard-fought 31-14 win at Consett on Saturday.

“We’re enjoying being top, but are taking it one game at a time,” said fly-half Ratcliffe.

“We don’t know how long we’ll stay up there for, but we’re all pleased with how we’ve started in this league.”

Ratcliffe has been particularly impressed with the young players in the ranks at Silver Royd.

“Euan and Drew Govier are known as the Bash Brothers in the changing room, they just tackle everything that moves,” added Ratcliffe.

“It certainly makes my job a hell of a lot easier when they’re tackling so well in front of me.”

Scarborough go into a tough run of fixtures, starting with games against Morley and Percy Park, quickly followed by derby clashes against Malton and Bridlington at Silver Royd.

“The crowd really get behind us at Silver Royd, we love the big games there,” added Ratcliffe.