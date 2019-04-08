Tommy Cooper tribute play - Just Like That - on way to Scarborough Spa

Scarborough Spa plays host to Hambledon Productions celebration of Tommy Cooper next month.

John Hewer who has trod the boards as iconic sitcom characters Harold Steptoe and Tony Hancock will re-create classic Tommy Cooper moments including the bottle-glass trick in Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show.

Tommy's daughter Victoria Cooper along with the Tommy Cooper estate back the tribute which has played to countless venues including Romford's Brookside Theatre and London-based Museum of Comedy.

"To be honest, when I was first exposed to Tommy's work, I must've been about five, and I just didn't 'get it'," said John.

"All the jokes I'd sort of heard before from my father and the magic was clearly just going wrong.

"However, a few years later, and I was watching his material again, and the supposed spontaneity and the subversive genius of his stage act really hit me strong, and I've been a huge, huge fan ever since.

"Taking Tommy's humour and his most celebrated routines into the live arenas, which was Tommy's preferred medium throughout his life, is such good fun and to be playing a part, however small, in keeping that legacy accessible, is a huge privilege."

Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show takes place at Scarborough Spa on Sunday May 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk