Tommy Taylor issues rallying call to Scarborough Athletic fans ahead of York City clash

Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor is hoping for a fanatical fan backing at Tuesday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final clash against derby rivals York City.

Boro have slipped down the Evo-Stik Premier form table in recent weeks, picking up one win in their last six outings, but Taylor sees the cup tie as the perfect chance to haul them back on target.

And with the game throwing many supporters back to the festive battles of old, he is keen for the fans to be that 12th man and aid their progress through to a final against either Marske or Middlesbrough.

"We need them to turn out in big numbers, I know they've not had much to celebrate in recent weeks, but this game takes us away from the league and puts bragging rights up for grabs," said Taylor.

"If we can get our fans to get behind us and be that 12th man against York then that could really push us through to the final.

"We owe it to the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) to be right up for this game, get a result and put things right as well.

"This is a game against a professional side from the division above, so a win and a big performance would really put a message out there.

"It would also be a big boost to our confidence as well, though we still believe we can get in the play-offs.

"We have the strength and ability to get through this and then book a place in the play-offs at the end of the season.

"If we can finish strongly then there is the chance that we could make the step up to the Conference North where we could look forward to two big derby games against York in the league fixtures."

Boro are set to field their strongest available team for the cup clash, while City are expected to name a second-string side that could still feature the likes of senior professionals Tom Bradbury, Nathan Dyer, Alex Harris, Josh Law, Dan Parslow, Joe Tait, Jake Wright and Ryan Whitley,