Top floral designer heads to Scarborough

Floral designer Jonathan Moseley, who became famous on BBC TV as the judging panel’s floral expert for The Big Allotment Challenge, is coming to Scarborough.

He will be hosting a demonstration and talk at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, on Thursday 3 May at 7.15pm.

He will be showcasing his floral demonstration entitled “Colour my World”.

Mr Moseley is a freelance floral designer based in Derbyshire and is a National Demonstrator for the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.

A spokesman for Scarborough Flower Club, which is running the event, said: “He features at all the RHS shows including Chelsea and Chatsworth.

“He put on a magnificent floral display at last year’s RHS Chatsworth Show and in 2018 he will present A Feast of Orchids.”

Admission to the talk is £10. Tickets are available by calling 01723 365212 or 07935474239 or on the door.