Top North Yorkshire visitor attractions will bid for glory in Visit York’s Tourism Oscars of the North

Some of the top visitor attractions around Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale are among the finalists in the Visit York tourism awards, celebrating English Tourism Week.

Castle Howard, Flamingo Land, the North York Moors Railway and the Black Swan at Helmsley are among the 57 businesses going head to head to win one of 16 trophies.

Flamingo Land is up against City Cruises York, JORVIK Viking Centre, York Dungeon and the Yorkshire Museum in the category of Visitor Attraction of the Year (Over 50,000 Visitors).

Castle Howard will compete with City Cruises York, The Bloody Tour of York and York’s Chocolate Story in Guided Tour of the Year.

It could be a glorious night for Castle Howard as it is shortlisted in another category, Innovation in Tourism, where it will go head to head with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as well as Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, The Grand, York and Yorkshire Museum.

And the Black Swan is up for Hotel of the Year, battling it out with Grays Court Hotel, Hotel Indigo York, The Black Swan Hotel, The Grand, York and The Principal York.

The prestigious awards will return on Thursday June 20 to shine a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and reward outstanding service, innovation and quality.

There are 16 categories, including two new ones - Tourism Supplier of the Year and Innovation in Tourism.

The prestigious ‘Tourism Oscars of the North’ will be compered by Minster FM Breakfast Presenter Ben Fry and held in the Great Hall of the National Railway Museum, where guests will rub shoulders with railway legends, from history-makers to record-breakers.

Taking place in spring each year and run in association with VisitEngland, English Tourism Week campaigns to raise the profile of the industry and celebrate the value and quality of tourism in England.