Top prospect Bowman commits to Boro

New Scarborough Athletic capture Matty Bowman is looking forward to starting what looks to be a bright future in the game at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Bowman, who was born in Scarborough, will follow on in the footsteps of dad John, uncles Dave Pete and Geoff and his grandad Geoff, all of whom represented their hometown club.

And despite their being bags of interest from Football League clubs, the 17-year-old Repton School pupil has committed to making his mark in Boro's first Evo-Stik Premier season.

"I'm just looking forward to getting going with Scarborough and seeing where things take me.

"I've really enjoyed my time here at Scarborough. The lads have been great and the step into mens' football has really helped my game.

"I'm going back to school on August 28, but I've looked at the fixtures with my dad and spoken to the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) and I'll be available for a good amount of them.

"I understand that there won't be anything guaranteed because I won't be there every week, but the gaffer has told me that I have plenty to offer, so we'll take things as they come."

Boro look to have made something of a coup in signing the right-sided player, as there has been plenty of interest from Football League clubs, including Premier League outfit Cardiff City.

Bowman added: "Three or four Football League clubs have been interested, but I am enjoying myself at Scarborough so I have decided to play for them this season.

"Loads of players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fraser Forster and Will Hughes have moved into the professional game from Independent Schools football and that has to be your ambition. If any clubs came in for me Scarborough have said that they would help me out and not hold me back.

"It is great for me to be following on in my family footsteps though, the comments on Facebook and Twitter are great and really I'm loving turning out for a club that I used to watch when I was younger."