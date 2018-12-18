Top ten nanny films: check that your favourite made it to our list

Mary Poppins Returns hits our screens on Friday Decembr 21 – triggering debate on which is the best nanny film.

Here is our top 10

Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire

1. Mary Poppins

This Edwardian perennial favourite Mary Poppins float in on an umbrella to look after the two children of a London banker lacking in kindness and his Sufragette wife. It’s all about a magic carpet bag, instantly known songs and the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious dancing moves of a Cockney chimney sweep.

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke star.

2. Mrs Doubtfire

of Julie Andrews in The Sound Of Music

The result of a bitter divorce means lack of access for the father. He comes up with a unique and life-changing way to see his children as there is a vacancy for a housekeeper in his previous home. One pair of thick tights, a woollen skirt and a strangely wavering Scottish accent later and the vacancy is filled.

Robin Williams and Sally Field star.

3. Nanny McPhee

A magical adventure which sees the mysterious Nanny McPhee have to use all the powers of her magic stick to rein in the behaviour of the gaggle of seven unruly children. She’s left in charge as their widowed father is unable to cope with working as an undertaker as well as looking after the children. Can she be the first in a series of quickly departing nannies to change how they live their lives?

Hulk Hogan in Mr Nanny

Emma Thompson stars.

4. The Sound of Music

How do we solve a problem like Maria ask the nuns in frustration? The answer is to send her to be governess to a troupe of children being raised by the widowed naval father. Having fun is not part of life in this house, but Marie is determined to change this with a guitar, singing lessons and some costumes innovatively made from curtains.

Julie Andrews again.

Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner in The King and I

5. The Pacifier

Disgraced navy SEAL Shane Wolfe is assigned the task of looking after five children as their mother is escorted by his superiors to find a secret safety deposit box. The children aren’t happy and decide that Wolfe isn’t really nanny material. It’s not until a group of ninja’s turn up to cause trouble that things change.

Vin Diesel stars

6. The King and I

Widower Anna arrives in Siam to take on the overwhelming role of governess to the children of the cold and emotionless King. She takes it on herself to change how they all see life, but in doing this gives herself a difficult predicament to face when love and tradition clash.

Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner star

7. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

After her humiliated husband kills himself, an embittered pregnant widow loses her child, and embarks on a mission of vengeance against a woman and her family.

Rebecca De Mornay stars

8. Mr Nanny

A former professional wrestler is hired to be the bodyguard/nanny for a couple of bratty kids whose inventor father is being stalked by a rival.

Hulk Hogan stars

9.The Innocents

A young governess for two children becomes convinced that the house and grounds are haunted.

Deborah Kerr stars.

10. The Governess

When the father of privileged Rosina da Silva violently dies, she decides to pass herself off as a gentile and finds employment with a family in faraway Scotland.

Minnie Driver stars.