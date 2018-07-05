Top tips on saving water as heatwave continues

As the hot weather spell continues, Yorkshire Water has revealed that daily water consumption has increased by up to an extra 200 million litres – and is encouraging customers on the east coast of Yorkshire to use water more carefully and take showers instead of baths.

To meet the demand, the firm has enacted its contingency plans and increased water production capacity. Last weekend, the daily supply exceeded 1.5 billion litres as people cooled off during the heat.

Reservoir levels in the region are nearly three-quarters full, which is normal for this time of year, and there are no current water supply shortages.

However, with no rainfall expected this week, its five million customers are being encouraged to use water more wisely to help ensure that the massive demand can continue to be met. Customers are also being asked to report a leak if they notice any cracked or burst pipes in their local areas to prevent water being wasted.

Pamela Doherty, Director of Service Delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: “Water is a precious resource and we would still encourage everyone to do their bit to help by using water a little more efficiently. Our top tips are to limit time spent in the shower to no more than four-minutes, use a watering can to water garden plants, and to hold off on cleaning the car but if you have to wash it use just a bucket and sponge.”

Customers are also being encouraged to order a free water-saving pack, which contains a four-minute shower timer, save-a-flush toilet cistern bag, tap inserts and a shower regulator. Click here to find out more.

Yorkshire Water’s top water saving tips

1. Have a shower not a bath and try to stay no longer than four-minutes in the shower. It’s easy to time yourself by ordering one of our sand timer plastic hourglasses.

2. Dirty cars don’t hurt anyone! You can get away with washing just the windows, lights and mirrors; or, if you have to wash it, use a bucket and sponge, not a hosepipe.

3. Established plants and lawns generally don’t need watering to get through a dry spell. This is England, it will rain soon enough! A garden hose can use more water in an hour than a family normally uses in two days.

4. Water new plants and lawns with a watering can as late in the evening as possible so the heat doesn’t make the water evaporate.

5. Cover paddling pools and hot tubs when not in use so the water needs changing less often. Use a fish tank net to clean out the paddling pool instead of emptying and totally refilling it every time.

6. Fix leaking taps can save up to 5,500 litres of water over the course of a year.

7. Keep a bottle of tap water in the fridge for drinking so you don’t need to run the tap until it gets cold enough to drink.

8. Set your mower a level higher during summer. Keeping grass longer shades the soil surface and reduces water lost to evaporation.

9. Make sure your white goods, such as dishwasher and washing machine, are full before switched on. As well as saving water, this is more energy efficient and will help to save money on electricity bills.