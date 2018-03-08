Tornado steams along line after weather delays

Following a delay due to sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow showers the popular steam engine, the 60163 Tornado, made a belated run on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) on Tuesday (6 March).

The stunning Peppercorn A1 Pacific class engine has returned to the popular attraction and will be running on the line until Sunday 11 March.

The locomotive has been on a whirlwind of tours since she began moving under her own steam in 2008.

Tornado services will depart at 9.30am, 12.40pm and 3.40pm from Grosmont Station on 10 and 11 March.

There will also be two services running at 9:30am and 12:40pm on 8 and 9 March.

A NYMR spokesman said: “Visitors can travel on return journey from Grosmont to Pickering and back behind this 100mph locomotive, all be it at a much more sedate speed, through the stunning North York Moors National Park. This is strictly a pre-booked event.

“Walk up guests will not be able to journey behind Tornado! Please note that dogs (except assistance dogs) may not be taken on the Tornado services.”

Email info@nymr.co.uk or call 01751 472508 for more information about the NYMR Tornado services.