Tour de Yorkshire 2019: see all the details of temporary road closures in the Scarborough borough

Two races in one day for the Tour de Yorkshire will lead to a number of temporary and extended road closures across Scarborough

On Saturday May 4 Stage 3 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire will leave Bridlington and finish on the seafront in Scarborough.

This year, the women’s race will precede the men’s race, meaning that a number of roads along the route will be subject to road closures twice during the day.

The finish line on Scarborough’s iconic North Bay will be closed from 6am until 10pm on the day of the race to allow for the teams and television to set up.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire County Council said: “Similar to previous year’s races, there will be rolling road closures in place and these are expected to last for around an hour.

“Some areas, including the start and finish locations, some of the climbs and some of the busier locations, will require longer road closures to ensure the safety of the race and spectators.

“The impact in terms of road closures and parking restrictions will be kept to a minimum. There will also be parking restrictions in place along the race route.”

The men’s race will see Team Ineos in action in their new colours for the first time after changing their name from Team Sky last month. It had been hoped that the Tour de Yorkshire would be the team’s first race under its new name but it has since been confirmed it will take part in the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland which starts on April 30. The team will still reveal their new kit and colours in Yorkshire.

Ineos will be joined by fellow UCI WorldTour outfits CCC Team, Team Dimension Data and Team Katusha Alpecin.

Eight UCI Pro Continental teams will also be on the start list along with seven further British-based squads.

The Asda women’s race will have 12 out of the top 14 ranked teams in the world on the start list. Among them are Lizzie Deignan’s Trek-Segafredo squad, Boels Dolmans Cycling Team and race debutants Mitchelton Scott.

The race is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation.

See the tables below for details of road closures across the Scarborough borough.

Women’s race road closures in North Yorkshire

A165 Near Reighton

Expected race arrival 9:33am to 9:35am

Expected road closure 9am to 10am

Hummanby

Expected race arrival 9:34am to 9:37am

Expected road closure 9am to 10am

Cayton

Expected race arrival 9:50am to 9:54am

Expected road closure 9:20am to 10:20am

Eastfield

Expected race arrival 9:55am to 9:59am

Expected road closure 9:25am to 10:25am

Crossgates

Expected race arrival 9:56am to 10am

Expected road closure 9:25am to 10:25am

Seamer

Expected race arrival 9:57am to 10:02am

Expected road closure 9:25am to 10:25am

East Ayton

Expected race arrival 10:02am to 10:07am

Expected road closure 9:25am to 10:25am

Hackness

Expected race arrival 10:12am to 10:19am

Expected road closure 9:40am to 10:40am

Fylingthorpe

Expected race arrival 10:46am to 10:57am

Expected road closure 10:15am to 11:30am

Robin Hood’s Bay

Expected race arrival 10:48am to 10:59am

Expected road closure 10:15am to 11:30am

Hawsker

Expected race arrival 10:54am to 11:05am

Expected road closure 10:20am to 11:30am

Whitby sprint

Expected race arrival 11:01am to 11:13am

Expected road closure 10:30am to 11:40am

Whitby Harbour, Church Street to Station Square

Expected race arrival 11:01am to 11:13am

Expected road closure 10am to 12pm

Whitby

Expected race arrival 11:01am to 11:14am

Expected road closure 10:30am to 11:40am

Sandsend

Expected race arrival 11:11am to 11:24am

Expected road closure 10:45am to 11:55am

Junction of B1266 with A171

Expected race arrival 11:28am to 11:43am

Expected road closure 10:50am to 12pm

Egton

Expected race arrival 11:40am to 11:56am

Expected road closure 11:10am to 12:20pm

Sleights

Expected race arrival 11:51am to 12:09pm

Expected road closure 11:15am to 12:30pm

Cloughton

Expected race arrival 12:26pm to 12:48pm

Expected road closure 11:55am to 1:10pm

Burniston

Expected race arrival 12:28pm to 12:51pm

Expected road closure 11:55am to 1:10pm

Scarborough

Expected race arrival 12:34pm to 12:57pm

Expected road closure 12pm to 1:20pm

Scarborough St Thomas Street, Castle Road to St Nicholas Cliff

Expected race arrival 12:40pm to 1:04pm

Expected road closure 11:30am to 1:30pm

Scarborough St Nicholas Cliff to Aquarium Top

Expected race arrival 12:41pm to 1:05pm

Expected road closure 12pm to 1:20pm

Scarborough South Bay

Expected race arrival 12:42pm to 1:07pm

Expected road closure 11:30am to 1:30pm

Scarborough North Bay

Expected race arrival 12:44pm to 1:39pm

Expected road closure 6am to 10pm

Men’s race road closures in North Yorkshire

A165 Near Reighton

Expected race arrival 3:10pm to 3:12pm

Expected road closure 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Hummanby

Expected race arrival 3:12pm to 3:13pm

Expected road closure 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Cayton

Expected race arrival 3:35pm to 3:28pm

Expected road closure 2:40pm to 3:40pm

Eastfield

Expected race arrival 3:29pm to 3:32pm

Expected road closure 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Crossgates

Expected race arrival 3:30pm to 3:33pm

Expected road closure 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Seamer

Expected race arrival 3:31pm to 3:34pm

Expected road closure 2:45pm to 3:45pm

East Ayton

Expected race arrival 3:35pm to 3:39pm

Expected road closure 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Hackness

Expected race arrival 3:44pm to 3:48pm

Expected road closure 3pm to 4pm

Fylingthorpe

Expected race arrival 4:12pm to 4:20pm

Expected road closure 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Robin Hood’s Bay

Expected race arrival 4:14pm to 4:21pm

Expected road closure 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Hawsker

Expected race arrival 4:19pm to 4:27pm

Expected road closure 3:35 pm to 4:35pm

Whitby sprint

Expected race arrival 4:25pm to 4:33pm

Expected road closure 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Whitby Harbour, Church Street to Station Square

Expected race arrival 4:25pm to 4:33pm

Expected road closure 3pm to 5pm

Whitby

Expected race arrival 4:25pm to 4:34pm

Expected road closure 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Sandsend

Expected race arrival 4:33pm to 4:42pm

Expected road closure 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Junction of B1266 with A171

Expected race arrival 4:47pm to 4:58pm

Expected road closure 4pm to 5pm

Egton

Expected race arrival 4:57pm to 5:09pm

Expected road closure 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Sleights

Expected race arrival 5:07pm to 5:20pm

Expected road closure 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Cloughton

Expected race arrival 5:36pm to 5:54pm

Expected road closure 4:50pm to 6pm

Burniston

Expected race arrival 5:38pm to 5:54pm

Expected road closure 4:50pm to 6pm

Scarborough

Expected race arrival 5:43pm to 5:59pm

Expected road closure 5pm to 6:10pm

Scarborough St Thomas Street, Castle Road to St Nicholas Cliff

Expected race arrival 5:48pm to 6:05pm

Expected road closure 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough St Nicholas Cliff to Aquarium Top

Expected race arrival 5:49pm to 6:06pm

Expected road closure 5pm to 6:10pm

Scarborough South Bay

Expected race arrival 5:52pm to 6:09pm

Expected road closure 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough North Bay

Expected race arrival 5:52pm to 6:09pm

Expected road closure6am to 10pm