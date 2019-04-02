Tour de Yorkshire Big Picture surprise for trio of Scarborough school children

There was a big surprise for a trio of school children in Scarborough when the Big Picture land art tour arrived at their schools.

The drawing competition was to create a design for the giant land art to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire in the borough.

The Big Picture art work was revealed to runners-up Lydia Riley, 7, from Northstead, Jared Ilagan, 10 from St Peter’s RC School and Jacob Colbeck, 10 from St Martin’s School.

The art will be installed in the grounds of Scarborough Castle for Stage Three of the Tour de Yorkshire and Stage Two of the Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday May 4.

The runners-up announcement, which was a complete surprise to the children, was made at each of the schools in front of fellow pupils and teachers.

They are among some of the first to see the finished design in its giant land art form, measuring more than nine metres squared.

School children who entered the competition were asked to draw a design based on a theme of Riding your Bike or The Bicycle Race.

The central section of the land art, created using the winning design, is surrounded by eight designs, each measuring one metre squared, designed by children who are runners-up in the competition.

The finished land art design is the size of two double decker buses.

The final display location of The Big Picture on the castle headland in Scarborough is a prime spot for aerial TV shots of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The competition and creation of the land art is being managed and produced by Animated Objects Theatre Company for Scarborough Borough Council, which has funded the initiative as part of its Tour de Yorkshire-themed community engagement programme.

The company received more than 600 entries into the competition by children aged seven to 11 from 25 schools across the borough.

Lee Threadgold and Dawn Dyson-Threadgold from Animated Objects Theatre Company, said:

“We are delighted to have the ideas of young people at the heart of this year’s land art design. The standard of entries was very high and it wasn’t an easy decision selecting which ones to feature in the land art.”

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism and Corporate Marketing Manager and Welcome to Yorkshire Area Director, added: “The competition has been a wonderful way of involving some of the youngest members of our communities in the passion and enthusiasm our borough has for the Tour de Yorkshire. I am delighted for the winner and all the runners up.”

There will be another four surprise runners-up announcements in the coming weeks prior to race day.

The land art will also embark on a towns’ tour ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire, where people will be able to see the giant land art up close.