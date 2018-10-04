Tour de Yorkshire returns to Scarborough for the fifth consecutive time

Scarborough will host a start or finish stage of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

The decision means that Scarborough has hosted a stage of the race in each of its five years.

Also hosting stages are Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds and Selby

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place between 2-5 May and the 2019 edition has been upgraded to HC status by cycling’s world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019.”

Next year’s Tour will once again see the return of the Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive and give the chance for Tour Makers to volunteer on the race route and help welcome the millions of spectators.

Many of the host towns announced are also home to Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries, a direct legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, which aim to offer every child in Yorkshire access to a bike. So far 54 libraries have opened across the county and over 6,000 bikes have been donated.