A town council ran a “sham” redundancy process and used “creative accounting” to unfairly sack a worker, a tribunal has found.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employment judge Nick Flanagan ordered Newby and Scalby town council to pay £26,000 to Helen King, who a previous investigation found had been bullied.

He found her evidence and that of former council chairman Reg Towse to be “consistent and compelling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms King was sacked from her job as community support co-ordinator on March 20 last year – resulting in the loss of valuable wellbeing services she provided, including bereavement counselling and menopause sessions, which won a BBC award.

Helen King: Tribunal orders town council to pay £26,000 to worker who was unfairly dismissed

Ms King said it had been “20 months of absolute hell” and only a few sessions now operated from the council’s £640,000 “hub” building, which taxpayers are still paying for.

She felt “truly let down by people in the council who I thought were supportive”, adding: “If they’d said they’d made a mistake I am very forgiving – all they wanted to do was get rid of me as I didn’t fit into their schemes.”

She and others had asked North Yorkshire Council to act, but “they say it is nothing to do with them”. The tribunal heard there were “personality conflicts” with clerk Jools Marley and Ms King had raised a grievance. It led to an independent investigation which “substantiated findings of bullying, harassment and/or intimidation, as well as evidence of aggressive behaviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recommended that formal disciplinary procedures begin against Mrs Marley. Ms Marley resigned last November 21.

Locals protesting last year

However a council meeting on November 29 decided to bring the disciplinary process to an "immediate” conclusion, without any hearing taking place: "Ms Marley was then informed that the suspension was lifted and she was directed to return to work.” The decision led to the resignation of Mr Towse. The decision to “disregard” the disciplinary matter was made due to “new evidence” which the tribunal said “has never been explained”.

Ms King, who had taken sick leave, returned to work. She raised an appeal over her grievance.

The council then decided to carry out an investigation into a £16,000 grant from the Woodsmith Mine, which Ms King had successfully applied for in 2022, with the investigator deciding the money should be returned. The loss of the funding became the justification to dismiss Ms King. The Judge said Ms King and Mr Towse had spoken to Woodsmith in November 2023, and there was no suggestion the money needed to be returned. Also the council’s budgets included her salary and were not reliant on grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spreadsheets had been belatedly prepared to give the impression the hub “cost too much money in an effort to ensure Ms King needed to be removed” which “could be described as merely creative accounting”.

Reg Towse and Helen King

The tribunal “was satisfied that had the claimant not raised a grievance against Ms Marley, the ‘redundancy situation’ would never have arisen and the dismissal would never have occurred.

"It follows that there was not a genuine redundancy situation and the entire process was a sham.”