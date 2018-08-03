Town crier heads to Windsor Castle

Helmsley Town Crier David Hinde is set to represent the town in competition at Windsor Castle. He will be taking part in a 40th Anniversary Ancient and Honourable Guild Of Town Criers’ Guild Championships outside the main gates of Windsor Castle this Saturday (4 August).

The special Windsor Guild Championship is using the Outer Moat Lawn and just by the main Castle Gates and will have over 40 Criers taking part from the UK and overseas.

Mr Hinde said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase Helmsley in this Royal Town. I shall be proclaiming the town’s virtues and encouraging the many Windsor tourists to head north to Helmsley.”