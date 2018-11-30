Town MP pays visit to new micro museum

Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill recently paid a visit to an ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of local history treasures.

From Scardeburg to Scarborough (A Celebration of Scarborough Life) is a collection of local artefacts that opened its doors to the public at Unit 23 of Scarborough Market Vaults earlier this year.

The exhibition consists of items from Wayne Murray’s personal collection, built up over the years.

It includes items from long lost local stores and hotels as well as photographs recalling local events and notable moments in the history of the town.

Mr Goodwill said: “This micro museum is certainly well worth a visit.

“The best element of this is the way that Wayne brings the exhibits to life with stories about their history and provenance and how they came to be in his possession.

“In the time I was there I was only able to see a small part of the exhibition. I will be making a return there.”