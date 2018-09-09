Town’s beach takes third place in national survey

Scarborough’s South Beach has been named one of the most Instagrammable in a new survey.

The town’s golden sands came third in a national survey to find Britain’s most popular beaches.

Scarborough came third behind only Bournemouth and Herne Bay in the TravelSupermarket study with 76,800 Instagram uses – the best result in the north.

Emma Grimster, spokesperson at TravelSupermarket, said: “Summer 2018 has been one of the hottest many of us can remember.

“A visit to any British beach presents an array of photo opportunities such as scenic snaps or those of ourselves, family and friends enjoying time outdoors.

“By looking at images shared and their hashtags, we were able to identify the most popular and most photogenic beaches in the UK.”