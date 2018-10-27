Town’s cracking trail for festive celebration

A number of fun family activities have been created in Helmsley as the town prepares for the run up to Christmas.

One of the first events, backed by the Helmsley in Business group, will celebrate Small Business Saturday which falls on 1 December.

A giant snow globe will be part of this year's Christmas celebrations.

A day of family-friendly activities has been planned to thank local residents for their support and welcome new visitors to the town.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and Ryedale District Council has agreed to allow the takeover of half the Market Place car park for activity to centre around.

One of the key activities for 2018 will be a giant nutcracker trail taking place across the town. Ten six and a half feet tall wooden nutcrackers will be hidden throughout Helmsley, waiting to be found for the chance to win a prize.

Other fun events taking place include a giant inflatable snow globe – ideal for getting inside and taking a selfie; a Santa’s Grotto; buskers and entertainers; food and drink tastings; arts and crafts, and stalls.

Helmsley will also be running its popular Christmas Tree Festival for the sixth year from 1 December to 16 December.

Katie Atkinson, deputy chair of Helmsley in Business, said: There’s always a wonderful atmosphere in Helmsley around Christmas.

“We will have the exciting nutcracker trail for the first time this year which should be fun for everyone.”