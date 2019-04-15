Town’s lung cancer patients have lower chance of survival

Lung cancer patients in Scarborough and Ryedale have a lower survival rate than elsewhere in England, figures reveal.

In 2016, 39.7% of people diagnosed with lung cancer in the Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group area lived another year, Office of National Statistics data shows.

That’s below the 41.6% survival rate across England.

The rate in Scarborough and Ryedale is a significant improvement compared to 2001, when 27.7% of patients lived beyond one year.

The British Lung Foundation has urged the NHS to roll out a comprehensive screening programme, saying catching lung cancer early is crucial to survival.

Dr Penny Woods, chairwoman of the BLF’s Taskforce for Lung Health, said: “Where you live shouldn’t determine your chance of surviving lung cancer.

“It’s encouraging that the NHS is focusing on early diagnosis, and we support the recent announcement to roll out lung cancer scanning at supermarket car parks.”

According to Cancer Research UK, part of the reason survival rates are lower for lung cancer is that symptoms may not become obvious until the advanced stages of the disease.

Cancer specialist Jon Shelton said: “Around seven in 10 people with lung cancer are diagnosed with late stage disease, when the tumour can’t be completely removed by surgery.

“Unfortunately, symptoms of lung cancer may also be masked by other lung conditions.”

Article by data reporter Isabelle Kirk