Trackrod Rally will roar into life along Filey Beach Road

Trackrod Rally Yorkshire returns return to Filey this weekend with the two-day event finishing with an awards presentation on the town’s seafront during Saturday afternoon.

The rally, which starts tomorrow at 7pm (Friday 28 September), will feature a vast array of cars from the 1960s to the present day.

The event comprises two events: the Trackrod Historic Cup covering approximately 57 competitive miles, and the Trackrod Forest Stages with a competitive route of around 45 miles.

Scrutineering of the cars will take place in Filey with the rally’s HQ located at the Evron Centre.

The most successful driver in the rally’s history, Steve Bannister, is bidding to rekindle memories of over three decade ago.

Malton potato farmer Bannister will be partnered again by former navigator Dave Oldfield, from Seamer, in a 1975 Ford Escort Mk2 strikingly similar to the one in which they drove to victory in 1984, 85 and 88.

Bannister’s trademark white Escort will give the smaller vehicles a five minute start before leading the more powerful group of favourites for overall victory off the starting ramp along Filey Beach Road from around 7pm tomorrow and into Dalby for the opening test.

Clerk of the Course Rod Parkin, from the organising Trackrod Motor Club, said: “We are delighted to return to Filey with enthusiastic support from Filey Town Council, Scarborough, and Welcome to Yorkshire.”

For more details of the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, especially where to take up the best positions as a spectator, visit www.rallyyorkshire.co.uk or www.facebook.com/trackrodrallyyorkshire