County council and Scarborough council issue update on Oliver's Mount road closure

Jackson's Lane, which goes from Deepdale Avenue to the top of the mount, has been closed since January 2019 due to subsidence, and a joint investigation from both councils is due to take place.

In a joint statement from both councils, they say: "Highways engineers from North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council intend to carry out a joint investigation into subsidence which has led to the closure of Jackson’s Lane, leading to Oliver’s Mount.

"The county council, which is responsible for the road and footpath until the first hairpin bend on Jackson’s Lane, has carried out preliminary investigations, though the land which appears to be subsiding belongs to Scarborough council and also private landowners."

According to the county council's website, the work isn't due to be completed until June 2020, though a timeline for repairs is not yet known.