This is when and where Christmas shoppers can park for free in Scarborough

North Street car park. Picture by Richard Ponter

As part of the towns new Counting Down to Christmas festival, funded by the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID), Scarborough Council is providing free parking in 10 of its town centre car parks.

Kerry Carruthers, from the BID, said: We want to make the Christmas countdown a time when everyone can get in the feel-good festive spirit!

Local businesses have joined forces to create Yorkshires largest Christmas variety show, with a cast of magnificent magicians, musicians, street performers, famous panto characters, and both Santa and Mrs Claus, bringing glitter, glee and glam to Scarboroughs streets and stores.

Meanwhile, the towns transport providers are also doing their bit in support of Scarboroughs festival mission: to make Christmas shopping fun for all of the family!

Which car parks are free?

The council car parks on Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, King Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood, and William Street will be free of charge.

The Brunswick Shopping Centre is also providing free parking in its multi-storey car park.

Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills car park, Holbeck car park and Foreshore Road are all free of charge.

When are they free?

The council car parks are free from 3pm on Late Night Thursdays between November 14 and December 19.

The Brunswick is free 3pm and 8pm on Late Night Thursdays between November 14 and December 19.

Parking on the seafront roads is free until February 29.

What about public transport?

On Late Night Thursdays between November 14 and December 19 East Yorkshire Buses is running extra hourly buses until 9.30pm (rather than 6pm as usual) on select services.

The 8/8A, 9/9A and 11 will all run extra services to allow shoppers to make the most of their night out.