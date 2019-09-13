Traffic delays expected due to 13 weeks of roadworks at busy Scarborough roundabout

A busy roundabout is to undergo a major overhaul, as part of a £4m package of junction improvements in Scarborough.

The Stepney Road roundabout outside Scarborough Sixth Form will undergo improvement works for 13 weeks beginning on Monday.

The work is part of a multimillion pound package of junction improvements in Scarborough which is essential to support the proposed growth of the town over the period of the Local Plan up to 2032.

Rowan Johnson, Vice Principal of Sixth Form, warned parents the works could increase journey times.

He said: "Roadworks are due to commence on the junctions at the roundabout just below the College on Monday 16th September.

"We are anticipating that this could well result in increased journey times so please could you bear this in mind if driving students to College."

On Monday September 16, Stepney Road on the approach to the roundabout coming from Stepney Hill will be closed overnight from 6.30pm to 6am the following day.

The following evening, September 17, Sandybed Lane will be closed from 6.30pm and Stepney Road on the other side of the roundabout leaving to Falsgrave will be closed for the same time frame on the evening of Wednesday September 18.

The roadworks are expected to last for 13 weeks, according to North Yorkshire County Council.