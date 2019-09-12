Traffic lights set to be installed at two major Scalby Road junctions, including the 'Crown Tavern roundabout' - you can have a say

Scarborough residents will be given their say over two more proposed junction improvement projects as part of a £4m scheme to tackle four congestion hotspots in the town.

At the A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive junction (beside St Luke's Church) North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to install traffic lights to synchronise with those at the Scalby Road/Woodlands Drive junction, which is the turn-off to the main hospital building.

The Stepney Drive approach to Scalby Road will also be widened to two lanes, and the Woodlands Drive two-lane approach to Scalby Road will be made longer.

At the A171 Scalby Road/Falsgrave Road junction (beside the Crown Tavern pub), traffic lights will be installed and the road will be widened.

These are the final two junctions to be upgraded as part of the scheme. Work on the former is due to start in spring 2020, and the latter is scheduled for autumn 2020.

Four junctions have been looked at as part of the scheme, with work on the Scalby Road/Manor Road roundabout already complete, and work on the Stepney Road/Stepney Drive/Sandybed Lane roundabout (beside the Sixth Form College) due to begin this autumn.

North Yorkshire County Council has organised a consultation event for the final two improvements on Thursday September 26, between 2pm and 7pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stepney Road.

North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council both contributed £150,000 to the project with the majority of the £4m funding coming from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.