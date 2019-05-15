TRAFFIC: Police at the scene of two vehicle crash in Eastfield, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Scarborough.

The incident was reported at 2.10pm of what police say is a two vehicle collision on Dunslow Road, Eastfield at the McDonald’s roundabout.

The road and roundabout are blocked and delays are expected.

Road users are asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.

One of the cars had come to a rest on its side but is now back on its wheels.

All of the people are now out of the vehicles and minor injuries reported.