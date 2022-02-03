Tragedy as Malton man, 54, dies after car overturns in fatal crash on Welham Hill near Norton
A man has died after a car crashed and overturned on a rural road near Norton last night.
North Yorkshire Police said a silver Skoda Octavia was heading north on Welham Hill at Norton when it left the road and overturned in a lay-by after passing the crossroads with Penhowe Lane and Low Lane just after 7pm on Wednesday February 2.
Officers have now confirmed the identity of a man who died in the crash, which shut roads until the early hours yesterday evening.
Peter Andrew Newton, 54, from Duggleby, Malton sadly died at the scene, despite efforts from members of the public and emergency services, including an air ambulance crew.
Roads surrounding the scene remained shut until 2.35am on Thursday morning while the police investigation was carried out and the car safely removed.
Officers confirmed that the fatal crash was a single-vehicle collision.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak with the Force Control Room.
Quote police reference number 12220019243 when providing details.