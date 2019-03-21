Training to tackle homophobic bullying

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is inviting primary, secondary and alternative provision schools in and around Scarborough to find about a free training and support programme for tackling HBT (homosexual, bisexual, transgender) bullying.

The charity’s Positive Identities service is inviting schools to come along to Falsgrave Community Resource Centre today (Thursday 21 March) between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

It is a drop-in event with open access, so schools can come along at a time convenient to them.

Refreshments will be provided.

Josh Booth, Team Manager of the Anti-HBT Bullying Programme, says: “We’re holding this event so that schools can get more information about the programme, ask any questions and sign up.

“Everyone who comes can pick up a free PSHE Association quality assured information and resource pack for their school.”