Trains and buses: find out what services are running in Scarborough over Christmas and New Year

Trains and buses in Scarborough will operate a reduced timetable over Christmas and New Year.

Here's a list of what services are running when.

Trains

Transpennine Express:

Christmas Eve, services as normal except:

1850 Scarborough to Manchester Airport will terminate at Manchester Piccadilly;

1946 Scarborough to Manchester Airport will terminate at York;

1956 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough services will terminate at York;

2045 Manchester Airport to Scarborough will not run;

2050 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street will not run;

2146 Scarborough to Manchester Victoria will not run;

2246 Scarborough to Manchester Victoria will not run;

Christmas Day and Boxing Day, No trains operate;

27-28 December, an amended timetable will be in operation due to engineering work taking place in the Manchester Victoria area. Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Scarborough will only run between York and Scarborough;

29-30 December, an amended timetable will be in operation. Customers should check before they travel. 2246 Scarborough to Manchester Piccadilly service will not run. Apart from a small number of early morning and late evening services, there will be NO DIRECT trains to / from Manchester Airport;

From 2235 on 31 December until 1800 on New Year’s Day customers should check before they travel. Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Scarborough will only run between York and Scarborough.

Northern:

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, no services;

Strikes will affect services on Saturday 22 and 29 December.

Buses

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS)

Christmas Eve, normal Monday services run on all routes but with the following services finishing at about 7pm.

Service 7/7A: The last Service 7 bus will be the 6.30pm from Westborough (6.47pm from Eastfield). The last Service 7A bus will be the 6.15pm bus from St Thomas Street (6.20pm from Westborough, 6.39pm from Eastfield).

Services 12/128: The normal Monday timetables will run.

Christmas Day, no buses run

Boxing Day, No services will run except a special 107/117 service between Eastfield and Scarborough Town Centre via Scarborough Hospital. These journeys will run at:

Service 117: 10.00am, 11.00am, 12 noon, 2.00pm, 3.00pm & 4.00pm from Westborough.

10.36am, 11.36am, 12.36pm, 2.36pm, 3.36pm & 4.36pm from Eastfield.

Service 107: 10.40am, 11.40am, 12.40pm, 2.40pm, 3.40pm & 4.40pm from Westborough.

10.58am, 11.58am, 12.58pm, 2.58pm, 3.58pm & 4.58pm from Eastfield.

For the full timetables ring BusLine, see www.eyms.co.uk or download the EYMS Buses app.

27-29 December, Saturday services will run on all routes.

30 December, Normal Sunday services run on all routes.

New Year’s Eve, Saturday services will run on all routes, but with the following services finishing at about 7pm.

Service 7/7A: The last Service 7 bus will be the 6.30pm from Westborough (6.47pm from Eastfield). The last Service 7A bus will be the 6.15pm bus from St Thomas Street (6.20pm from Westborough, 6.39pm from Eastfield).

Services 12/128: The normal Saturday timetables will run.

New Year’s Day, no buses run.

Arriva (X93)

Christmas Eve, normal Monday timetables will apply but with services reducing from around 6pm;

Christmas Day and Boxing Day, No service;

27- 29 December, Saturday timetables will apply;

30 December, Normal Sunday timetables will apply;

31 December Normal Monday timetables will apply but with services reducing from around 6pm;

New Year’s Day, No service

Coastliner

Christmas Eve, Saturday service;

Christmas Day, No service;

Boxing Day, Boxing Day buses;

27-29 December, Saturday service;

30 December, Normal Sunday service;

31 December, Saturday service;

New Year’s Day, No service.