Trains are now running again between Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull

A signalling problem, which caused trains to be cancelled on the Yorkshire Coast line this morning, has been resolved

Northern Rail said all lines were blocked and trains from Hull could only run as far as Beverley. No services stopped at Driffield, Bridlington, Filey or Scarborough for a couple of hours while engineers tackled the problem.

Passengers have been told there will still be delays for the rest of the morning, but the 9.30 from Hull to Scarborough has left as planned and the first service in the opposite direction is set to be the 11.20 Scarborough to Hull.

A replacement coach will leave Bridlington for all stations to Scarborough at 10.15am.