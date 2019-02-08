Transport investment ‘will revolutionise rail and road network in North Yorkshire’

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has welcomed calls for a near-doubling of transport investment over the next 30 years.

Transport for the North’s wide-ranging and ambitious plans for the North include a total of between £100 billion and £120 billion to be committed over the next 30 years.

Mr Hollinrake has played leading role in the bid, including co-ordinating a letter sent to the Chancellor in July 2018 signed by 82 Northern parliamentarians and holding the position as co-Chair for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Mr Hollinrake said “Northern Powerhouse MPs last year called on the Treasury to inject more money into Northern transport improvements.

“In North Yorkshire, these would include new and refurbished rolling stock and more frequent services on the TransPennine Express; the much-needed dual carriageway on the A64 between Hopgrove and Barton Hill, and the provision of high speed rail services across the North.”