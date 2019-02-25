62-year-old man named after fatal A170 crash

A man who died in a car crash on the A170between Helmsley and Sutton Bank has been named.

Keith Fishburn, 62, of Yarm, died following the crash at about 7am on Friday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Mr Fishburn leaves behind a loving and devoted family who are being supported by specially-trained police officers

"Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments before it happened, or has any dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch."

The crash happened at about 7am on Friday, February 22 and involved a Citroen Berlingo and a Toyota Hi-Lux.

Mr Fishburn was pronounced dead and the other driver was taken to hospital. Police said the extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emma Drummond or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference NYP-22022019-0062 when sharing information.