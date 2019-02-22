A170 closed between Helmsley and Sutton Bank after serious collision

Drivers in North Yorkshire are being warned about the closure of a stretch of the A170 as emergency services respond to a serious collision.

North Yorkshire Police said the road was closed between Helmsley and Sutton Bank, with a diversion in operation.

In a tweet, the force said: "The road will remain closed for some time while we work at the scene."

The diversion is via the caravan route, with heavy goods vehicles advised to use the A64 or A19 instead.

