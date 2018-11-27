All trains cancelled between Bridlington and Scarborough

Urgent repairs are being carried out to the rail track between Bridlington and Scarborough.

All trains have been cancelled and Northern says it has asked for replacement buses to be brought in to transport passengers.

A statement said: "A further message will be sent once the operators are confirmed and we have an estimated time for presentation of the replacement vehicles."

Services from Hull and Sheffield are terminating at Bridlington and are not calling at Bempton, Hunmanby, Filey or Seamer.

The 17.58 Scarborough to Sheffield service is starting at Bridlington and disruption is expected throughout the evening.