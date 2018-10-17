Another rail strike - this is when trains and buses are running this Saturday

Rail passengers will be hit by a ninth successive Saturday of strike action this weekend.



Revised timetables for this weekend have been released and there will be no trains running between Bridlington and Scarborough.



Replacement buses from Bridlington to Scarborough

These leave Bridlington at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm.

Replacement buses from Scarborough to Bridlington

These leave Scarborough at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm.

Trains from Bridlington to Hull

Three trains will run, leaving Bridlington at 10.37am, 1.35pm and 6.22pm.

Trains from Hull to Bridlington

Three trains will run, leaving Hull at 9.30am, 12.30pm and 5.18pm.