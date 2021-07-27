Safety barriers are set to be replaced along the A64 at Malton.

Highways England will carry out the work from Monday, August 2 until Thursday, September 23 as part of an £8m package of improvements along the route that also includes drainage, resurfacing, junction improvements, new road signs and to cut back vegetation.

Richard Burgess, Highways England Project Manager, said: "The safety barrier has reached the end of its life at various locations on the A64 near Malton.

"To keep people safe we need to replace it and will be doing so as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The work will require overnight closures of the A64 Malton Bypass between Musley Bank and Brambling Fields. The first of these will be Monday, August 2 on the eastbound carriageway and Tuesday, August 3 on the westbound carriageway.

Fully signed diversions will be in place.

Following the two closures there will be 24/7 lane closures in place and a 50mph enforced speed limit to ensure the safety of drivers and workers. Laybys will also be closed.

Work will then be carried out during the day where possible. Work may take place overnight between 8pm to 6am.