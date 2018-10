The main Bridlington to Scarborough road is closed after a crash near to the Dotterel roundabout.

The road has been blocked since around 8.30am and traffic is being forced to divert through Speeton and Bempton.

North Yorkshire Police said two cars were involved and two people were injured, and paramedics are at the scene.

EYMS has said its 12/13 services are having to take alternative routes ' until further notice'.