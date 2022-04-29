Car parking charges to rise across Bridlington from Thursday, May 19 – find out the full details here

Charges will rise for both on-street and off-street parking in Bridlington.

The changes will be in operation from Thursday, May 19 and cover 17 different sites.

The on-street sites include: Albion Terrace, Carlisle Road, Royal Crescent, North Marine Drive and South Marine Drive.

Both North Marine and South Marine Drive have different rates for the summer and winter periods.

The summer period is April 1 or Good Friday (whichever is the earlier) to October 31 inclusive in any year.

The winter period runs from November 1 to March 31 or the day before Good Friday (whichever is the earlier) inclusive in any year.

The local car parks affected by the increases are: Palace, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, North Street, Nelson Street, Moorfield Road, Flamborough Road, Langdales Wharf, Danes Dyke, South Landing, Flamborough Head, Limekiln Lane and Sewerby (picnic).

The new prices for the first hour will range from 70p to £1.60.

The council has also confirmed it is increasing the parking permit costs for both off-street long stay car parks and controlled parking zones.

A Class A permit will cost £577.50 for 12 months, a Class B permit will be priced £420 for 12 months, a Class C permit will be £315 for 12 months, while a Class D permit rises to £157.50.

Meanwhile, the new permit charges within the controlled parking zones will see the first vehicle cost £35. A second vehicle permit will cost residents £40.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We will be raising parking charges in all council car parks and on-street spaces across the East Riding, from 19 May.

“This is the first time they have been increased in nine years. We have always resisted putting up parking charges when other prices have increased.

“However, this is now unavoidable because of the rising costs of providing car parking services.

“All rises are in line with inflation and, compared to other authorities, are still relatively low.