Coastguards puzzled by beeping beacon which is giving daily alerts

The Yorkshire coast fishing community has been asked to try to solve a mystery which is baffling coastguards.

For the past few weeks, the Humber Coastguard team has been receiving alerts from a radio beacon which indicates the location of a vessel and can help to track it down an emergency.

The beacon was originally registered to the local fishing boat Flourish but was replaced 15 years ago.

In 2007, the boat was involved in a collision where the skipper died at sea.

However, the original beacon is giving alerts more than once a day which are being picked up by a satellite which shows it is still in the Bridlington area.

A statement by Humber Coastguard said: “We are appealing to everyone in the Bridlington area who has an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) on their vessel, at home or in a shed to check their device and get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can resolve the matter.

“It is a possibility that the EPIRB was sold on or discarded when it was replaced by the owner.

“If you are in any doubt or have any information please give us a call on 672317 and help us to solve the issue.”

