Dramatic photos of the aftermath of a crane fire that closed the A64
Dramatic images have emerged of a crane fire that closed the A64 at Tadcaster in both directions.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:54 am
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:57 am
The incident occurred at around 8.00am on Thursday August 12 causing delays of up to 40 minutes and three miles of congestion eastbound and significant damage to the carriageway.
The recovery of the 100t crane meant the eastbound carriageway was closed overnight for recovery and resurfacing.
The road fully reopened to two way traffic at 3.30am.