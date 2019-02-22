Driver dies in accident on A170 between Helmsley and Sutton Bank

A man has died after a crash on the A170 this morning

Police, fire service and paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision, which involved a Citroen Berlingo and a Toyota Hi-Lux, between Helmsley and Sutton Bank, at around 7am today.

One man – believed to be the driver of the Citroen – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver has been taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The road was shut to enable emergency services to deal with the incident. It remains closed and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

North Yorkshire Police is not yet in a position to release the identity of the man who died.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments before it happened, or has any dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emma Drummond. You can also email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference NYP-22022019-0062 when sharing information.