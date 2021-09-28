Drivers face lengthy diversion as weekend closures set to shut A64 at Rillington for resurfacing works

The A64 at Rillington will be closed for two consecutive weekends in October for extensive repair works. (Photo: National Highways)

National Highways is set to carry out extensive repairs to the A64 at Rillington, near Malton.

The maintenance will include repairs to the footpath, drainage and kerbs as well as resurfacing, repainting road markings and the renewal of road studs.

Some work began yesterday between the traffic light junction at High Street and the turn to Scampston with overnight lane closures and temporary traffic lights in place on weekday nights from 8pm to 6am.

Richard Burgess, National Highways' Project Manager, said: "We will make the most of the traffic management required for the resurfacing to also repair the footway and kerbing in four locations and carry out sections of drainage maintenance. Doing this work together reduces the need for additional road closures in the area."

The A64 will be closed in both directions between High Street, Rillington and West Knapton from Friday, October 8 at 8pm until Monday, October 11 at 6am and again the following weekend, Friday, October 15 at 8pm until Monday, October 18 at 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via Pickering using the A169 and A170.

Access to properties directly on the A64 will be maintained and residents will be sent a letter giving more detailed information about the arrangements for this.

There will be no access to or from the A64 at the junctions of Sands Lane and Pine Tree Avenue. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.