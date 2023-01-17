The council runs 16 car parks in the Bridlington and the district area, as well as on-street parking and the park and ride service.

The cost of living crisis has been hard on many people, especially on small businesses and shops.

Therefore, its members believe changing the charging policies would not be fair on the local community in the current economic climate.

Cllr Jane Evison agrees that it makes no sense to change car parking charges in the volatile economic climate.

Council Economy Portfolio Holder Cllr Jane Evison said: “I am in full agreement with the decision taken today at the Conservative Group meeting.

"During the last three years, our group has been totally supportive of the financial support East Riding of Yorkshire Council has given to our high street.

“Introducing changes to the car parking policy in the present economic climate just doesn’t make sense.

“I will continue to do what I can to support our high street and high street businesses.”

Chair of Environment and Regeneration, Overview and Scrutiny Sub-Committee Cllr Richard Meredith said: “It has been over ten years since our car parking policies were reviewed and we are living in different economic times.

“We felt it would be inappropriate to change our policies and charging without reviewing those policies – something I will be suggesting becomes an item for review in future work programmes.”

