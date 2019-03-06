Filey Lifeboat crew praised after response to Mayday alert

The coxswain/mechanic of Filey Lifeboat has all the emergency services involved in last night's rescue, which saw a survey vessel partially evacuated following a fire.

They responded to a major emergency on Tuesday evening when coastguards received reports that a blaze had broken out in the engine room of the 16-metre vessel.

The lifeboat crew of coxswain/mechanic Neil Cammish, Barry Robson, Dave Eblet, Matt Wilkins, Paul Wilson, Andrew MacKenzie and Liam Frampton headed two miles north of Filey Brigg.

Rescue Helicopter 912 hovered over the scene in case the vessel’s crew had to abandon ship.

But a decision was taken that five members of the survey team should be evacuated from the ship to the lifeboat, while a further two remained on board.

Filey lifeboat took the vessel under tow to Scarborough Harbour where it was successfully handed over to Filey and Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Teams and North Yorkshire Fire Service.

Mr Cammish said: “This was a job very well done by all concerned.

“It was prudent to evacuate the scientific personnel from the survey vessel onto the lifeboat.

“Thank you to the large number of Filey crew who turned out tonight and also to Filey and Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Teams and to North Yorkshire Fire Service.”