Filey lifeboat rescue five people from boat with engine room fire

The lifeboat crew in Filey were called out to a vessel north of Filey Brigg on Tuesday evening.

The vessel had an engine room fire leading to five people being rescued. A helicopter also attended the scene.

The boat was then towed to Scarborough harbour for further assessment where the Coastguard and North Yorkshire Fire Service were waiting.

Filey Lifeboat tweeted: "All weather lifeboat launched to survey vessel north of Filey Brigg with engine room fire.

"Helicopter on scene. 5 persons evacuated by Lifeboat.

"Vessel towed to Scarborough harbour to waiting Coastguard Teams and North Yorks Fire Service.

"All persons accounted for and safe."

North Yorkshire Fire received a call about the incident at 7.44pm.

In a statement the force said: "Crews from Scarborough were called to carry out an inspection on a boat that had been towed into the harbour following a small engine fire.

"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to confirm that there was no further fire or residual heat."