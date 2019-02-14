Full timetable on the trains this Saturday after strikes are called off

A full Saturday service will run on the Scarborough to Bridlington line this weekend for the first time in months after talks between the two sides in the dispute.

After 47 days of strikes, an agreement has been reached in discussions over the role of conductors.

For months, no trains have run between Scarborough and Bridlington on Saturdays, with just two or three replacement bus services. A handful of trains ran between Bridlington and Hull.

A statement from Northern Rail said ‘changing a strike timetable back to a normal timetable is a very complex task’ and it was too late for the full service to be reinstated for last Saturday.

But things will be back to normal this weekend.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: “We warmly welcome RMT’s decision to suspend its strike action and recommence talks about what the future role of the conductor looks like.

“We have been very clear in these discussions that there will be a conductor on all our trains now and into the future.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Firstly I want to pay tribute to RMT’s members on Northern Rail whose resilience and determination though two years and 47 days of action has been the foundation on which today’s major breakthrough has been based. They are an absolute credit to both this union and the wider movement.

“I also want to thank the travelling public for their extraordinary support.”