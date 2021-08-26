Traffic chaos on the A1(M) as festival-goers arrive for Leeds Festival.

The festival is held at Bramham Park just off the A1(M) and A64 and kicks off from Friday until late Sunday evening.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend to see headline acts Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone.

As the festival campers arrive, so do a raft of road closures and diversions that drivers should be aware of with increased traffic and delays possible.

Here is the full list of closures and travel restrictions:

A64

• The A64 Eastbound between the Fox and Grapes pub and the Bramham Interchange will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 and then again on Sunday 29 and Monday, August 30.

• A one-way system will run from the early morning of Wednesday 25 until midnight on Thursday 26 and then again from the evening of Sunday 29 until the afternoon of Monday, August 30.

• Non-festival traffic is advised to consider alternative routes or allow more time for their journey.

Kiddal Lane Closure

• Kiddal Lane will be closed at the junction with the A64 as per previous years.

Thorner Village Closure

Thorner Village will be closed to non-residents at the below locations and will operate a vehicle pass system for the duration of the festival during the timings listed below.

• Northern part of Mangrill Lane

• Carr Lane (very close to the A58)

• Thorner / Skeltons Lane

• Thorner / Milner Lane

• Wothersome corner (west of junction of Thorner Lane / Thorner Road)

Road Closure Timings:

• Thursday, 26 August 26 – 7am – 1am

• Frida,y August 27 – 7am – 3am

• Saturday, August 28 – 7am – 3am

• Sunday, August 29 – 7am – 7am

• Monday, August 30 – 7am – 3pm

Aberford Village Closure