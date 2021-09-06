Major resurfacing scheme of B1249 from Staxton Hill to Foxholes to start this weekend

The road surface on Staxton Hill. (North Yorkshire County Council)

Regular users of the B1249 from Staxton Hill to Foxholes will see a huge improvement to the condition of the road following a full resurfacing scheme starting this Sunday September 12.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team will also be carrying out kerbing works and essential annual maintenance.

Councillor Janet Sanderson said: "It’s clear to all road users that the B1249, particularly at Staxton Hill, has deteriorated over the last few years.

“We are now in a position to carry out these essential improvements which need to be completed before the winter weather takes hold.

“These repairs will ensure that this well used route will continue to serve local residents, businesses and those road users travelling from further afield.”

The work will be carried out from 8pm on Sunday September 12 until 6am on Monday September 20.

Due to the nature of the works a full road closure will be in operation on the B1249 from Foxholes to the A64 at Staxton.

Access for the emergency services will be permitted.

A signed diversion will be in place along the B1253 to Bridlington, the A165 north towards Filey and the A1039 via Muston to Staxton and the A64.

Cllr Sanderson added: “We are urging all road users to follow the signed diversion route rather than attempting to use narrow, unsuitable rural roads.

"We apologise for any inconvenience these essential works will cause but ask the public for their patience and please allow extra time for your journey.”