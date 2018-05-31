Man killed in helicopter crash near Boroughbridge named as Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire Barry Dodd

A man killed in a helicopter crash in Harrogate yesterday has been named as Barry Dodd CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire.

Witnesses described an "enormous explosion" as the helicopter crashed in a crop field at Aldborough near Boroughbridge at about 1.30pm yesterday.

Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire Barry Dodd CBE.

Read more: One dead in helicopter crash in Yorkshire



North Yorkshire Police yesterday said: "One man, believed to be the pilot of the private aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further casualties have been reported."

Its officers were working alongside investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority, which will examine the cause of the crash.

"One man, believed to be the pilot of the private aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further casualties have been reported.

Read more: Witness tells of 'enormous explosion' after helicopter crash near Boroughbridge



In a statement on its website this morning, the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy said: "The Lieutenancy office has been advised of a helicopter accident yesterday afternoon. Although formal identification is yet to be confirmed it is understood that the single casualty of this accident is Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd CBE.

"Clearly this is a tragic event and thoughts are very much with his family and friends. No further information is available at the present time."

Mr Dodd was also the chief executive of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.